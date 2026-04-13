USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations

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PACIFIC OCEAN (April 16, 2026) –U.S. Navy Sailors signal the landing path to an F-35C Lightning II, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, as it approaches to land on the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), April 16, 2026. VFA 86, part of Carrier Air Wing 11 and the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operation conducting advanced training to bolster strike group readiness and capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tyler Harstad)