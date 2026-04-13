Palmetto Spark Pitch Day 2026 at Joint Basw Charleston!

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt Craigery Hassinger, 628th Civil Engineering Squadron Fire Operations noncommissioned officer in charge, briefs base leadership on a mock airplane to use for fire training during Palmetto Spark Pitch Day at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 16, 2026. This event allows members from across the installation to present innovative ideas directly to base leadership, offering insight on potential areas of improvement. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Braxton Grant Stokes)