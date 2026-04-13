U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jonathan Russell, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron Heavy Repair section chief, presents an idea to enhance landscaping efficiency at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 10, 2026. This project features a new excavator that can quickly clear overgrowth from across the installation, keeping Team Charleston mission-ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Braxton Grant Stokes)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 10:46
|Photo ID:
|9622052
|VIRIN:
|260410-F-XB439-1138
|Resolution:
|5814x3876
|Size:
|2.21 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Palmetto Spark Pitch Day 2026 at Joint Base Charleston! [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Braxton Grant-Stokes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.