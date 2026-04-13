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U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Parker, Joint Base Charleston and 628th Air Base Wing commander, discusses innovation ideas with base leadership during Palmetto Spark Pitch Day 2026 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 10, 2026. This event allows members from across the installation to present innovative ideas directly to base leadership, offering insight on potential areas of improvement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Braxton Grant Stokes)