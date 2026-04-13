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    Palmetto Spark Pitch Day 2026! [Image 3 of 6]

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    Palmetto Spark Pitch Day 2026!

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Braxton Grant-Stokes 

    Joint Base Charleston

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Parker, Joint Base Charleston and 628th Air Base Wing commander, discusses innovation ideas with base leadership during Palmetto Spark Pitch Day 2026 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 10, 2026. This event allows members from across the installation to present innovative ideas directly to base leadership, offering insight on potential areas of improvement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Braxton Grant Stokes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2026 10:46
    Photo ID: 9622050
    VIRIN: 260410-F-XB439-1118
    Resolution: 3940x2627
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Palmetto Spark Pitch Day 2026! [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Braxton Grant-Stokes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Palmetto Spark Pitch Day 2026 at Joint Base Charleston
    Palmetto Spark Pitch Day 2026 at Joint Base Charleston!
    Palmetto Spark Pitch Day 2026!
    Palmetto Spark Pitch Day 2026 at Joint Base Charleston!
    Palmetto Spark Pitch Day 2026 at Joint Base Charleston!
    Palmetto Spark Pitch Day 2026 at Joint Basw Charleston!

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    437th AW
    628th ABW
    JBCHS
    Palmetto Spark

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