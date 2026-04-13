Palmetto Spark Pitch Day 2026 at Joint Base Charleston!

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Members of Team Charleston listen to presentations during Palmetto Spark Pitch Day at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 10, 2026. This event was designed to enhance installation readiness and efficiency by giving base leadership direct insight on potential areas of improvement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Braxton Grant Stokes)