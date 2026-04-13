Members of Team Charleston listen to presentations during Palmetto Spark Pitch Day at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 10, 2026. This event was designed to enhance installation readiness and efficiency by giving base leadership direct insight on potential areas of improvement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Braxton Grant Stokes)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 10:46
|Photo ID:
|9622049
|VIRIN:
|260410-F-XB439-1098
|Resolution:
|5261x3507
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Palmetto Spark Pitch Day 2026 at Joint Base Charleston! [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Braxton Grant-Stokes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.