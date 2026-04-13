U.S. Air Force Capt. Amanda Savage-Lingo, 628th Medical Group Resource Management Office commander, and Kelly Younger, 628th Medical Group Education and Training flight chief, brief base leadership on a new facility for Tactical Combat Casualty Care training during Palmetto Spark Pitch Day at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, April 16, 2026. This event allows members from across the installation to present innovative ideas directly to base leadership, offering insight on potential areas of improvement. (U.S. Air Force photos by Airman 1st Class Braxton Grant Stokes)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2026 10:46
|Photo ID:
|9622053
|VIRIN:
|260410-F-XB439-1156
|Resolution:
|5560x3707
|Size:
|3.46 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Palmetto Spark Pitch Day 2026 at Joint Base Charleston! [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Braxton Grant-Stokes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.