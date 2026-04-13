2nd MLG Leaders Visit Blount Island to Examine Prepositioning, Logistics Integration

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U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Maura Hennigan, commanding general of 2nd Marine Logistics Group, speaks with senior leaders following a walkthrough of the USNS Sgt. William R. Button, berthed along the slipway April 15, 2016, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. Dozens of senior leaders from 2nd MLG participated in a conference hosted by Marine Corps Logistics Command, focused on strengthening a shared understanding of mission, structure, capabilities and innovation efforts, while building relationships to enhance warfighter support. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Dustin Senger)