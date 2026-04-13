2nd MLG Leaders Visit Blount Island to Examine Prepositioning, Logistics Integration

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William Fish, Navy prepositioning department director at Blount Island Command, explains the Improved Navy Lighterage System along a slipway April 15, 2016, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. Dozens of senior leaders from 2nd Marine Logistics Group participated in a conference hosted by Marine Corps Logistics Command, focused on strengthening a shared understanding of mission, structure, capabilities and innovation efforts, while building relationships to enhance warfighter support. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Dustin Senger)