William Fish, Navy prepositioning department director at Blount Island Command, explains the Improved Navy Lighterage System along a slipway April 15, 2016, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. Dozens of senior leaders from 2nd Marine Logistics Group participated in a conference hosted by Marine Corps Logistics Command, focused on strengthening a shared understanding of mission, structure, capabilities and innovation efforts, while building relationships to enhance warfighter support. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Dustin Senger)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 15:09
|Photo ID:
|9620083
|VIRIN:
|260415-M-BD377-9083
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.78 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd MLG Leaders Visit Blount Island to Examine Prepositioning, Logistics Integration [Image 8 of 8], by Dustin Senger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
2nd MLG Leaders Visit Blount Island to Examine Prepositioning, Logistics Integration
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