2nd MLG Leaders Visit Blount Island to Examine Prepositioning, Logistics Integration

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Paul Mattingly, a senior consultant with CGI Federal, explains the Marine Corps Platform Integration Center systems used to track equipment from ship to shore April 15, 2016, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. Dozens of senior leaders from 2nd Marine Logistics Group participated in a conference hosted by Marine Corps Logistics Command, focused on strengthening a shared understanding of mission, structure, capabilities and innovation efforts, while building relationships to enhance warfighter support. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Dustin Senger)