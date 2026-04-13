2nd MLG Leaders Visit Blount Island to Examine Prepositioning, Logistics Integration

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U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Maura Hennigan, commanding general of 2nd Marine Logistics Group, and Col. David Merles, commanding officer of Blount Island Command, listen as Gunnery Sgt. Maria Ingram, quality assurance chief, and Bobby Carter, engineer equipment manager, discuss equipment during a warehouse tour April 15, 2016, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. Dozens of senior logistics leaders from 2nd MLG participated in a conference hosted by Marine Corps Logistics Command, focused on strengthening a shared understanding of mission, structure, capabilities and innovation efforts while building relationships to enhance warfighter support. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Dustin Senger)