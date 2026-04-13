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    2nd MLG Leaders Visit Blount Island to Examine Prepositioning, Logistics Integration [Image 1 of 8]

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    2nd MLG Leaders Visit Blount Island to Examine Prepositioning, Logistics Integration

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Dustin Senger 

    Blount Island Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Beau Pillot, operations director at Blount Island Command, discusses equipment maintenance, distribution and prepositioning April 15, 2016, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, Florida. Dozens of senior leaders from 2nd Marine Logistics Group participated in a conference hosted by Marine Corps Logistics Command, focused on strengthening a shared understanding of mission, structure, capabilities and innovation efforts, while building relationships to enhance warfighter support. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Dustin Senger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 15:09
    Photo ID: 9620074
    VIRIN: 260415-M-BD377-8296
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 8.67 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2nd MLG Leaders Visit Blount Island to Examine Prepositioning, Logistics Integration [Image 8 of 8], by Dustin Senger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2nd MLG Leaders Visit Blount Island to Examine Prepositioning, Logistics Integration
    2nd MLG Leaders Visit Blount Island to Examine Prepositioning, Logistics Integration
    2nd MLG Leaders Visit Blount Island to Examine Prepositioning, Logistics Integration
    2nd MLG Leaders Visit Blount Island to Examine Prepositioning, Logistics Integration
    2nd MLG Leaders Visit Blount Island to Examine Prepositioning, Logistics Integration
    2nd MLG Leaders Visit Blount Island to Examine Prepositioning, Logistics Integration
    2nd MLG Leaders Visit Blount Island to Examine Prepositioning, Logistics Integration
    2nd MLG Leaders Visit Blount Island to Examine Prepositioning, Logistics Integration

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    2nd MLG Leaders Visit Blount Island to Examine Prepositioning, Logistics Integration

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    Blount Island Command
    USMCNews
    Maritime Prepositioning Ships
    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command
    Marine Corps Maritime Prepositioning Force
    Marines

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