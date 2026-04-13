City of San Angelo Emergency Airport Exercise

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An AirMed helicopter departs after loading a simulated casualty during a joint emergency response exercise at Mathis Field, San Angelo Regional Airport, San Angelo, Texas, April 15, 2026. One participant was transported as part of the training scenario to enhance realism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Salellas)