An AirMed helicopter departs after loading a simulated casualty during a joint emergency response exercise at Mathis Field, San Angelo Regional Airport, San Angelo, Texas, April 15, 2026. One participant was transported as part of the training scenario to enhance realism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Salellas)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 15:04
|Photo ID:
|9620077
|VIRIN:
|260415-F-NY202-8002
|Resolution:
|3502x2330
|Size:
|457.64 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, City of San Angelo Emergency Airport Exercise [Image 11 of 11], by A1C James Salellas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.