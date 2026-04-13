Emergency responders operate at the scene of a simulated mass casualty incident as an aircraft flies overhead during a joint emergency response exercise at Mathis Field, San Angelo Regional Airport, San Angelo, Texas, April 15, 2026. The exercise integrated air and ground response elements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Salellas)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 15:04
|Photo ID:
|9620069
|VIRIN:
|260415-F-NY202-5706
|Resolution:
|5506x3663
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, City of San Angelo Emergency Airport Exercise [Image 11 of 11], by A1C James Salellas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.