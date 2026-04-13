City of San Angelo Emergency Airport Exercise

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Emergency responders operate at the scene of a simulated mass casualty incident as an aircraft flies overhead during a joint emergency response exercise at Mathis Field, San Angelo Regional Airport, San Angelo, Texas, April 15, 2026. The exercise integrated air and ground response elements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Salellas)