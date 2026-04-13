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    City of San Angelo Emergency Airport Exercise [Image 7 of 11]

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    City of San Angelo Emergency Airport Exercise

    UNITED STATES

    04.15.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class James Salellas 

    17th Training Wing

    Emergency responders assess simulated casualties near a bus during a joint emergency response exercise at Mathis Field, San Angelo Regional Airport, San Angelo, Texas, April 15, 2026. The exercise focused on improving response times and coordination between agencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Salellas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 15:04
    Photo ID: 9620067
    VIRIN: 260415-F-NY202-5704
    Resolution: 5148x3425
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, City of San Angelo Emergency Airport Exercise [Image 11 of 11], by A1C James Salellas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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