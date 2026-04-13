Emergency medical personnel transport a simulated casualty on a stretcher during a joint emergency response exercise at Mathis Field, San Angelo Regional Airport, San Angelo, Texas, April 15, 2026. Volunteers acted as victims to support a mass casualty scenario designed to improve interagency response and coordination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Salellas)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 15:04
|Photo ID:
|9620072
|VIRIN:
|260415-F-NY202-8001
|Resolution:
|4258x2833
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, City of San Angelo Emergency Airport Exercise [Image 11 of 11], by A1C James Salellas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.