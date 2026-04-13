City of San Angelo Emergency Airport Exercise

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Emergency medical personnel transport a simulated casualty on a stretcher during a joint emergency response exercise at Mathis Field, San Angelo Regional Airport, San Angelo, Texas, April 15, 2026. Volunteers acted as victims to support a mass casualty scenario designed to improve interagency response and coordination. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman James Salellas)