Date Taken: 04.15.2026 Date Posted: 04.16.2026 15:04 Photo ID: 9620070 VIRIN: 260415-F-NY202-5708 Resolution: 4880x3247 Size: 2.01 MB Location: US

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This work, City of San Angelo Emergency Airport Exercise [Image 11 of 11], by A1C James Salellas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.