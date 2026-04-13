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    Busted: 105th Defenders high-risk traffic stop training [Image 6 of 8]

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    Busted: 105th Defenders high-risk traffic stop training

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post 

    105th Airlift Wing

    Senior Airman Vishchal Sahadeo, defender in the 105th Base Defense Squadron, asks Tech. Sgt. Christopher Brogan, defender in the 105th BDS, to exit the vehicle during a high-risk traffic stop training Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, April 12, 2026. The training prepared Defenders for potential scenarios they could face while carrying out their base defense mission at the 105th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 11:39
    Photo ID: 9619424
    VIRIN: 260412-Z-SE585-1009
    Resolution: 7557x5038
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Busted: 105th Defenders high-risk traffic stop training [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Busted: 105th Defenders high-risk traffic stop training
    Busted: 105th Defenders high-risk traffic stop training
    Busted: 105th Defenders high-risk traffic stop training
    Busted: 105th Defenders high-risk traffic stop training
    Busted: 105th Defenders high-risk traffic stop training
    Busted: 105th Defenders high-risk traffic stop training
    Busted: 105th Defenders high-risk traffic stop training
    Busted: 105th Defenders high-risk traffic stop training

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    TAGS

    vehicle search
    105th Airlift Wing
    NYNG
    High Risk Traffic Stop
    Security Forces

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