Busted: 105th Defenders high-risk traffic stop training

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A member of the 105th Base Defense Group displays his security forces duty identifier patch and Air Combat Command patch during a training exercise at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, April 12, 2026. The Defenders participated in a high-risk traffic stop training to build on fundamental skills and train members to act in scenarios they could encounter while carrying out their base defense mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)