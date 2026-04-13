Senior Airman Vishchal Sahadeo, defender in the 105th Base Defense Squadron, searches a car for contraband during a high-risk traffic stop training Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, April 12, 2026. The training prepared Defenders for potential scenarios they could face while carrying out their base defense mission at the 105th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 11:39
|Photo ID:
|9619429
|VIRIN:
|260412-Z-SE585-1013
|Resolution:
|8170x5447
|Size:
|3.67 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Busted: 105th Defenders high-risk traffic stop training [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.