Busted: 105th Defenders high-risk traffic stop training

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Two Defenders in the 105th Base Defense Squadron simulate arresting Tech. Sgt. Christopher Brogan, defender in the 105th BDS, during a high-risk traffic stop training Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, April 12, 2026. The Defenders participated in a high-risk traffic stop training to build on fundamental skills and train members to act in scenarios they could encounter while carrying out their base defense mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)