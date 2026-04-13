Tech. Sgt. Christopher Brogan, defender 105th Base Defense Squadron, instructs a high-risk traffic stop training for other Defenders in the squadron at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, April 12, 2026. The training helped Defenders build on fundamental skills and train to act in scenarios they could encounter while carrying out their base defense mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 11:39
|Photo ID:
|9619415
|VIRIN:
|260412-Z-SE585-1001
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.34 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Busted: 105th Defenders high-risk traffic stop training [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.