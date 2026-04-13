Busted: 105th Defenders high-risk traffic stop training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tech. Sgt. Christopher Brogan, defender 105th Base Defense Squadron, instructs a high-risk traffic stop training for other Defenders in the squadron at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, April 12, 2026. The training helped Defenders build on fundamental skills and train to act in scenarios they could encounter while carrying out their base defense mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)