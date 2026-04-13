Lt. Col. Ketter Assumes Command of 171st SFS

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U.S. Air National Guard Lt. Col. Jeremy Ketter, 171st Security Forces commander, renders his first salute to the 171st Security Forces flight as its new commander at the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, April 12, 2026. Ketter previously served as the 171st Mission Support Group deputy commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebecca Wirth)