U.S. Air National Guard Lt. Col. Jeremy Ketter, 171st Security Forces commander, renders his first salute to the 171st Security Forces flight as its new commander at the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, April 12, 2026. Ketter previously served as the 171st Mission Support Group deputy commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebecca Wirth)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 09:50
|Photo ID:
|9619013
|VIRIN:
|260412-Z-KS474-1103
|Resolution:
|5491x3653
|Size:
|3.36 MB
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. Ketter Assumes Command of 171st SFS [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Rebecca Wirth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.