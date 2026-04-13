Lt. Col. Ketter Assumes Command of 171st SFS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard Col. Donald O’Shell, left, 171st Mission Support Group commander, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, presents the guidon to Lt. Col. Jeremy Ketter, incoming 171st Security Forces group commander, during an assumption of command ceremony at the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, April 12, 2026. The passing of the guidon represents the transfer of authority and responsibility to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebecca Wirth)