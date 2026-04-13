Lt. Col. Ketter Assumes Command of 171st SFS

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U.S. Air National Guard Lt. Col. Jeremy Ketter, 171st Security Forces group commander, thanks his family during his assumption of command ceremony at the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, April 12, 2026. Ketter is joined by his wife and five children, whom he thanked for their support throughout his career. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebecca Wirth)