U.S. Air National Guard Col. Donald O’Shell, 171st Mission Support Group commander, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, delivers opening remarks during Lt. Col. Jeremy Ketter’s assumption of command ceremony at the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, April 12, 2026. Ketter previously served as the 171st Mission Support Group deputy commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebecca Wirth)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 09:50
|Photo ID:
|9619007
|VIRIN:
|260412-Z-KS474-1049
|Resolution:
|5843x3888
|Size:
|3.89 MB
|Location:
|CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Col. Ketter Assumes Command of 171st SFS [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Rebecca Wirth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.