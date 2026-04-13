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    Lt. Col. Ketter Assumes Command of 171st SFS [Image 2 of 5]

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    Lt. Col. Ketter Assumes Command of 171st SFS

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebecca Wirth 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard Col. Donald O’Shell, 171st Mission Support Group commander, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, delivers opening remarks during Lt. Col. Jeremy Ketter’s assumption of command ceremony at the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, April 12, 2026. Ketter previously served as the 171st Mission Support Group deputy commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebecca Wirth)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 09:50
    Photo ID: 9619007
    VIRIN: 260412-Z-KS474-1049
    Resolution: 5843x3888
    Size: 3.89 MB
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Lt. Col. Ketter Assumes Command of 171st SFS [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Rebecca Wirth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Lt. Col. Ketter Assumes Command of 171st SFS
    Lt. Col. Ketter Assumes Command of 171st SFS
    Lt. Col. Ketter Assumes Command of 171st SFS
    Lt. Col. Ketter Assumes Command of 171st SFS
    Lt. Col. Ketter Assumes Command of 171st SFS

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    Assumption of Command
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    171ARW
    Security Forces

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