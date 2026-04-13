Lt. Col. Ketter Assumes Command of 171st SFS

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U.S. Air National Guard Col. Donald O’Shell, 171st Mission Support Group commander, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, delivers opening remarks during Lt. Col. Jeremy Ketter’s assumption of command ceremony at the 171st Air Refueling Wing, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, April 12, 2026. Ketter previously served as the 171st Mission Support Group deputy commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebecca Wirth)