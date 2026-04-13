Lt. Col. Ketter Assumes Command of 171st SFS

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From left, Chief Master Sgt. Edward Altmeyer, 171st Security Forces superintendent; Lt. Col. Jeremy Ketter, 171st Security Forces incoming commander; and Col. Donald O’Shell, 171st Mission Support Group commander, Pennsylvania Air National Guard, render a salute during Ketter’s assumption of command ceremony at the 171st Air Refueling Wing, near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, April 12, 2026. The ceremony formally recognized Ketter as the 171st Security Forces commander. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Rebecca Wirth)