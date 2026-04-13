Multi-Capable Airman strengthens 100 ARWs readiness

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Barnes, 100th Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental systems journeyman, poses in front of a 100th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker at RAF Mildenhall, England, April 13, 2026. Barnes is responsible for maintaining the electrical, environmental, pressurization, oxygen, and fire suppression systems on the KC-135, ensuring the aircraft is mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)