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    Multi-Capable Airman strengthens 100 ARWs readiness [Image 1 of 4]

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    Multi-Capable Airman strengthens 100 ARWs readiness

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    03.15.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martinez Rosiere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Barnes, right, 100th Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental systems journeyman, participates in a defensive tactics training at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 16, 2026. Barnes was selected to be a 100th Security Forces Squadron augmentee, expanding his skill set and promoting the Air Force’s multi-capable Airman concept. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 04:03
    Photo ID: 9618433
    VIRIN: 260316-F-IH537-1056
    Resolution: 6087x4058
    Size: 5.81 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Multi-Capable Airman strengthens 100 ARWs readiness [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    augmentee
    Multi capable Airman
    lethality & readiness
    security forces
    Airmen

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