Multi-Capable Airman strengthens 100 ARWs readiness

Photo By Senior Airman Aidan Martinez Rosiere | U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Barnes, right, 100th Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental systems journeyman, participates in a defensive tactics training at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 16, 2026. Barnes was selected to be a 100th Security Forces Squadron augmentee, expanding his skill set and promoting the Air Force’s multi-capable Airman concept. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere) see less | View Image Page

ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, England – Airmen across the U.S. Air Force execute a wide-range of missions every day, and some are given opportunities to expand upon their skill sets and step into additional roles.

Airman 1st Class Jacob Barnes, 100th Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental (E&E) systems journeyman, was selected to serve as an augmentee for the 100th Security Forces Squadron in 2025 and returned for annual training March 2026. Barnes embodies the Air Force’s multi-capable Airman concept. As a security forces augmentee, he is trained to temporarily support security forces during emergencies, exercises, or manpower shortages.

Barnes has been stationed at RAF Mildenhall since the fall of 2024. As an E&E journeyman, he maintains the electrical, environmental, pressurization, oxygen, and fire suppression systems on the KC-135 Stratotanker. His father, retired U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Christopher Barnes, served as a helicopter maintainer. Growing up as a military child, he said he was influenced by his father’s service, which introduced him to opportunities within the Air Force. After gaining experience across multiple areas of his career field, he is focused on further expanding his capabilities by cross-training to become a flying crew chief.

The Air Force concept of a multi-capable Airman promotes the idea of Airmen expanding their capabilities by learning different skill sets beyond their primary duties. This concept enhances an Airman’s ability to provide combat support within austere environments.

“Being multi-capable means not just doing the minimum, but going above and beyond and building a wider skill set that helps the whole team,” Barnes said.

One challenge Barnes faced was adapting to a completely different work environment. The augmentee training pushed him physically in ways his maintenance duties had not. The trainees had to endure several physical challenges and combative scenarios.

“It’s a different kind of stress; you have to learn how to manage it and stay in control,” Barnes said.

Senior Airman Cameron Smith, 100th Security Forces Squadron trainer, said the augmentee program plays a key role in maintaining base defense capabilities by preparing Airmen from other career fields to support Security Forces when needed.

Through training, Barnes gained a better understanding of the various roles across the installation.

“Everyone plays a vital role, even if you don’t see it, it’s important,” Barnes said.

By stepping into additional roles, Airmen like Barnes strengthen the wing’s ability to remain ready and responsive in dynamic environments.

“These opportunities give Airmen exposure to something new, help them build connections, and push them to grow outside their normal roles,” Smith said.