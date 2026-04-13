Multi-Capable Airman strengthens 100 ARWs readiness

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Barnes, second right, 100th Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental systems journeyman, prepares to deliver a controlled baton strike during Redman defensive tactics training at RAF Mildenhall, England, March 16, 2026. Barnes has served as a 100th Security Forces Squadron augmentee since 2025 and returned for annual training to maintain proficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)