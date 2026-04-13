U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Barnes, 100th Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental systems journeyman, troubleshoots a power unit in the engine of a 100th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker at RAF Mildenhall, England, April 13, 2026. Barnes is responsible for maintaining the electrical, environmental, pressurization, oxygen, and fire suppression systems on the KC-135, ensuring the aircraft is mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2026 04:03
|Photo ID:
|9618435
|VIRIN:
|260413-F-IH537-1027
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|11.95 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Multi-Capable Airman strengthens 100 ARWs readiness [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Multi-Capable Airman strengthens 100 ARWs readiness
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