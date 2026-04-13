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    Multi-Capable Airman strengthens 100 ARWs readiness [Image 3 of 4]

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    Multi-Capable Airman strengthens 100 ARWs readiness

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.12.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martinez Rosiere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jacob Barnes, 100th Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental systems journeyman, troubleshoots a power unit in the engine of a 100th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker at RAF Mildenhall, England, April 13, 2026. Barnes is responsible for maintaining the electrical, environmental, pressurization, oxygen, and fire suppression systems on the KC-135, ensuring the aircraft is mission ready. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aidan Martínez Rosiere)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2026
    Date Posted: 04.16.2026 04:03
    Photo ID: 9618435
    VIRIN: 260413-F-IH537-1027
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 11.95 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Multi-Capable Airman strengthens 100 ARWs readiness [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Aidan Martinez Rosiere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    readiness
    mxs
    Multi capable Airman
    maintenance
    Electrical & Environmental Systems

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