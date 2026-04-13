A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor, assigned to the 199thtAir Expeditionary Squadron, takes flight during Exercise Cope Thunder 26-1 at Basa Air Base, Philippines, April 7, 2026. The exercise enhances combined readiness and interoperability between U.S. and Philippine forces while strengthening the enduring alliance and supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 20:12
|Photo ID:
|9617835
|VIRIN:
|260407-Z-RV808-7305
|Resolution:
|5431x3613
|Size:
|3.04 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Cope Thunder 26-1 [Image 7 of 7], by SMSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.