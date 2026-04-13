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    Exercise Cope Thunder 26-1 [Image 7 of 7]

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    Exercise Cope Thunder 26-1

    PHILIPPINES

    04.06.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor, assigned to the 199thtAir Expeditionary Squadron, takes flight during Exercise Cope Thunder 26-1 at Basa Air Base, Philippines, April 7, 2026. The exercise enhances combined readiness and interoperability between U.S. and Philippine forces while strengthening the enduring alliance and supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 20:12
    Photo ID: 9617835
    VIRIN: 260407-Z-RV808-7305
    Resolution: 5431x3613
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Exercise Cope Thunder 26-1 [Image 7 of 7], by SMSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    #CTPH; #CopeThunder26; #Philippines; #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific; #hawaiianraptors

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