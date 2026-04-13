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    Exercise Cope Thunder 26-1 [Image 6 of 7]

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    Exercise Cope Thunder 26-1

    PHILIPPINES

    04.06.2026

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy 

    154th Wing, Hawaii Air National Guard

    Philippine Secretary of National Defense Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. meets with U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Phillip L. Mallory, Hawaii Air National Guard commander, to observe operations during Exercise Cope Thunder 26-1 at Basa Air Base, Philippines, April 7, 2026. The exercise enhances combined readiness and interoperability between U.S. and Philippine forces while strengthening the enduring alliance and supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 20:12
    Photo ID: 9617824
    VIRIN: 260407-Z-RV808-7296
    Resolution: 4889x3415
    Size: 5.12 MB
    Location: PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Exercise Cope Thunder 26-1 [Image 7 of 7], by SMSgt Mysti Bicoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    #CTPH; #CopeThunder26; #Philippines; #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific; #hawaiianraptors

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