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U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Phillip L. Mallory, Hawaii Air National Guard commander (left), meets with Col. Rex D. Templonuevo, Philippine Air Force 5th Fighter Wing commander, during exercise Cope Thunder 26-1 at Basa Air Base, Philippines, April 7, 2026. Exercise Cope Thunder 26-1 enhances combined readiness and interoperability between U.S. and Philippine forces while strengthening the enduring alliance and supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)