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U.S. Air Force maintainers prepare a F-22 Raptor, assigned to the 199th Air Expeditionary Squadron, for flight during Exercise Cope Thunder 26-1 at Basa Air Base, Philippines, April 7, 2026. The exercise enhances combined readiness and interoperability between U.S. and Philippine forces while strengthening the enduring alliance and supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)