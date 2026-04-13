Philippine Secretary of National Defense Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. meets with U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Phillip L. Mallory, Hawaii Air National Guard commander, to observe operations during Exercise Cope Thunder 26-1 at Basa Air Base, Philippines, April 7, 2026. The exercise enhances combined readiness and interoperability between U.S. and Philippine forces while strengthening the enduring alliance and supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Mysti Bicoy)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 20:12
|Photo ID:
|9617816
|VIRIN:
|260407-Z-RV808-5600
|Resolution:
|4425x2944
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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