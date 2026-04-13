105 CES completes annual training

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Master Sgt. Keiron Hendrickson HVAC technician, participates in the squadron's combat skills readiness training at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, April 10, 2026. 105 CES Airmen participated in land navigation and combat skills training to strengthen skills they might need in their every-day mission or on possible deployments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)