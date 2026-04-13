105 CES completes annual training

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Staff Sgt. Erik Seay, 105th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, gets up from a tactical position during a combat skills readiness training at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, April 10, 2026. Combat skills training prepares Airmen for deployed environments, training them in weapons proficiency, tactical movements, tactical combat casualty care and more. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)