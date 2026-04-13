105 CES completes annual training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

105th Civil Engineer Airmen participate in combat skills readiness training at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, April 10, 2026. Combat skills training prepares Airmen for deployed environments, strengthening their skills in tactical movements and tactical combat casualty care, weapons handling and more. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)