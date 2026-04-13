An Airman from the 105th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department assumes a tactical position during a combat skills training exercise at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, April 10, 2026. Combat skills training prepares Airmen for deployed environments, training them in weapons proficiency, tactical movements, tactical combat casualty care and more. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 14:02
|Photo ID:
|9616765
|VIRIN:
|260410-Z-SE585-1051
|Resolution:
|7717x5145
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 105 CES completes annual training [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.