105 CES completes annual training

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Staff Sgt. Erik Seay, 105th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, hides during a combat skills training exercise while he acts as an opposing force, at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, April 10, 2026. 105 CES Airmen participated in land navigation and combat skills training to strengthen skills they might need in their every-day mission or on possible deployments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)