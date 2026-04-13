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    105 CES completes annual training [Image 16 of 18]

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    105 CES completes annual training

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post 

    105th Airlift Wing

    Staff Sgt. Erik Seay, 105th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter, hides during a combat skills training exercise while he acts as an opposing force, at Stewart Air National Guard Base, New York, April 10, 2026. 105 CES Airmen participated in land navigation and combat skills training to strengthen skills they might need in their every-day mission or on possible deployments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Post)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 14:02
    Photo ID: 9616761
    VIRIN: 260410-Z-SE585-1044
    Resolution: 6937x4625
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 105 CES completes annual training [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Sarah Post, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    105 CES completes annual training
    105 CES completes annual training
    105 CES completes annual training
    105 CES completes annual training
    105 CES completes annual training
    105 CES completes annual training
    105 CES completes annual training
    105 CES completes annual training
    105 CES completes annual training
    105 CES completes annual training
    105 CES completes annual training
    105 CES completes annual training
    105 CES completes annual training
    105 CES completes annual training
    105 CES completes annual training
    105 CES completes annual training
    105 CES completes annual training
    105 CES completes annual training

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    combat skills training
    Stewart Air National Guard Base
    105th Airlift Wing
    NYNG
    Air National Guard
    Civil Engineer Squadron

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