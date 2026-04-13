Christopher Ryan, Space and Missile Technology Center (SAMTEC) museum director, briefs Guardians and Airmen on the history of the LGM-118A Peacekeeper Intercontinental Ballistic Missile at the Space and Missile Technology Center (SAMTEC) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 10, 2026. Ryan’s brief was part of an educational tour for students and instructors of Vandenberg’s First Term Enlisted Course and Junior Enlisted Foundations Course, which aimed to broaden understanding of Vandenberg’s historical relationship to space launch and missile testing for the nation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 11:56
|Photo ID:
|9616394
|VIRIN:
|260410-X-DY416-1005
|Resolution:
|3215x2296
|Size:
|1015.69 KB
|Location:
|CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VSFB Students Visit the Space and Missile Technology Center and Museum [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Enso Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.