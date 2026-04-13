VSFB Students Visit the Space and Missile Technology Center and Museum

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Christopher Ryan, Space and Missile Technology Center (SAMTEC) museum director, briefs Guardians and Airmen on the history of the LGM-118A Peacekeeper Intercontinental Ballistic Missile at the Space and Missile Technology Center (SAMTEC) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 10, 2026. Ryan’s brief was part of an educational tour for students and instructors of Vandenberg’s First Term Enlisted Course and Junior Enlisted Foundations Course, which aimed to broaden understanding of Vandenberg’s historical relationship to space launch and missile testing for the nation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)