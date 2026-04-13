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    VSFB Students Visit the Space and Missile Technology Center and Museum [Image 4 of 4]

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    VSFB Students Visit the Space and Missile Technology Center and Museum

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Airman Enso Valle 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Christopher Ryan, Space and Missile Technology Center (SAMTEC) museum director, briefs Guardians and Airmen on the history of the LGM-118A Peacekeeper Intercontinental Ballistic Missile at the Space and Missile Technology Center (SAMTEC) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 10, 2026. Ryan’s brief was part of an educational tour for students and instructors of Vandenberg’s First Term Enlisted Course and Junior Enlisted Foundations Course, which aimed to broaden understanding of Vandenberg’s historical relationship to space launch and missile testing for the nation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 11:56
    Photo ID: 9616394
    VIRIN: 260410-X-DY416-1005
    Resolution: 3215x2296
    Size: 1015.69 KB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, VSFB Students Visit the Space and Missile Technology Center and Museum [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Enso Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VSFB Students Visit the Space and Missile Technology Center and Museum
    VSFB Students Visit the Space and Missile Technology Center and Museum
    VSFB Students Visit the Space and Missile Technology Center and Museum
    VSFB Students Visit the Space and Missile Technology Center and Museum

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