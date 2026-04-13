VSFB Students Visit the Space and Missile Technology Center and Museum

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Students of the First Term Enlisted Course and Junior Enlisted Foundations Course, listen to a briefing about the LGM-30G Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 10, 2026. The briefing was part of an educational tour of Vandenberg’s Space and Missile Technology Center (SAMTEC), which encouraged a deeper understanding of the enduring role that VSFB plays in bolstering the defense capabilities of the nation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)