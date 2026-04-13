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    VSFB Students Visit the Space and Missile Technology Center and Museum [Image 3 of 4]

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    VSFB Students Visit the Space and Missile Technology Center and Museum

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Airman Enso Valle 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Students of the First Term Enlisted Course and Junior Enlisted Foundations Course, listen to a briefing about the LGM-30G Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 10, 2026. The briefing was part of an educational tour of Vandenberg’s Space and Missile Technology Center (SAMTEC), which encouraged a deeper understanding of the enduring role that VSFB plays in bolstering the defense capabilities of the nation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 11:56
    Photo ID: 9616393
    VIRIN: 260410-X-DY416-1004
    Resolution: 4666x3333
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, VSFB Students Visit the Space and Missile Technology Center and Museum [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Enso Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VSFB Students Visit the Space and Missile Technology Center and Museum
    VSFB Students Visit the Space and Missile Technology Center and Museum
    VSFB Students Visit the Space and Missile Technology Center and Museum
    VSFB Students Visit the Space and Missile Technology Center and Museum

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    LGM-30G Minuteman III
    Vandenberg Space Force Base
    Air Force Aircraft
    Museum
    SAMTEC

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