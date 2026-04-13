VSFB Students Visit the Space and Missile Technology Center and Museum

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Students and instructors of the First Term Enlisted Course and Junior Enlisted Foundations Course arrive at the Space and Missile Technology Center (SAMTEC) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 10, 2026. SAMTEC acts as Vandenberg’s base museum and showcases the installation's historical relationship to rocket and missile testing and development. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)