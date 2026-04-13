Students and instructors of the First Term Enlisted Course and Junior Enlisted Foundations Course arrive at the Space and Missile Technology Center (SAMTEC) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 10, 2026. SAMTEC acts as Vandenberg’s base museum and showcases the installation's historical relationship to rocket and missile testing and development. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 11:56
|Photo ID:
|9616390
|VIRIN:
|260410-X-DY416-1002
|Resolution:
|5382x3588
|Size:
|4.36 MB
|Location:
|LOMPOC, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VSFB Students Visit the Space and Missile Technology Center and Museum [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Enso Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.