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    VSFB Students Visit the Space and Missile Technology Center and Museum [Image 1 of 4]

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    VSFB Students Visit the Space and Missile Technology Center and Museum

    LOMPOC, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Airman Enso Valle 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Students and instructors of the First Term Enlisted Course and Junior Enlisted Foundations Course arrive at the Space and Missile Technology Center (SAMTEC) at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 10, 2026. SAMTEC acts as Vandenberg’s base museum and showcases the installation's historical relationship to rocket and missile testing and development. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 11:56
    Photo ID: 9616390
    VIRIN: 260410-X-DY416-1002
    Resolution: 5382x3588
    Size: 4.36 MB
    Location: LOMPOC, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, VSFB Students Visit the Space and Missile Technology Center and Museum [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Enso Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VSFB Students Visit the Space and Missile Technology Center and Museum
    VSFB Students Visit the Space and Missile Technology Center and Museum
    VSFB Students Visit the Space and Missile Technology Center and Museum
    VSFB Students Visit the Space and Missile Technology Center and Museum

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    TAGS

    minuteman 3
    Vandenberg SFB
    FTEC
    JEFC 300
    SAMTEC

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