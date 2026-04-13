VSFB Students Visit the Space and Missile Technology Center and Museum

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Christopher Ryan, Space and Missile Technology Center (SAMETC) museum director, begins a tour of SAMTEC at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 10, 2026. During the tour, Ryan briefed students and instructors of Vandenberg's First Term Enlisted Course and Junior Enlisted Foundations Course, recounting the first launch at Vandenberg Air Force Base in December 1958 and its significance to supporting nuclear deterrence capabilities during the Cold War. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)