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    VSFB Students Visit the Space and Missile Technology Center and Museum [Image 2 of 4]

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    VSFB Students Visit the Space and Missile Technology Center and Museum

    UNITED STATES

    04.10.2026

    Photo by Airman Enso Valle 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    Christopher Ryan, Space and Missile Technology Center (SAMETC) museum director, begins a tour of SAMTEC at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 10, 2026. During the tour, Ryan briefed students and instructors of Vandenberg's First Term Enlisted Course and Junior Enlisted Foundations Course, recounting the first launch at Vandenberg Air Force Base in December 1958 and its significance to supporting nuclear deterrence capabilities during the Cold War. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Enso Valle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 11:56
    Photo ID: 9616391
    VIRIN: 260410-X-DY416-1003
    Resolution: 5200x3714
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, VSFB Students Visit the Space and Missile Technology Center and Museum [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Enso Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    VSFB Students Visit the Space and Missile Technology Center and Museum
    VSFB Students Visit the Space and Missile Technology Center and Museum
    VSFB Students Visit the Space and Missile Technology Center and Museum
    VSFB Students Visit the Space and Missile Technology Center and Museum

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