Stronger, together: Air Force, Army, Marines unite for joint air traffic control training at Robins AFB

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An Airman practices a precision approach inside an operations shelter during Air Traffic Navigation Integration and Coordination System training at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 9, 2026. The Army’s Air Traffic Service Command training brought together service members from the Air Force, Army and Marines to learn more about air traffic control and ATC maintenance for ATNAVICS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)