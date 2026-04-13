An Airman practices a precision approach inside an operations shelter during Air Traffic Navigation Integration and Coordination System training at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 9, 2026. The Army’s Air Traffic Service Command training brought together service members from the Air Force, Army and Marines to learn more about air traffic control and ATC maintenance for ATNAVICS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 11:49
|Photo ID:
|9616388
|VIRIN:
|260409-F-VT351-1007
|Resolution:
|6031x4021
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stronger, together: Air Force, Army, Marines unite for joint air traffic control training at Robins AFB [Image 5 of 5], by Lauren Boggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Stronger, together: Air Force, Army, Marines unite for joint air traffic control training at Robins AFB
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