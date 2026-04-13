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    Stronger, together: Air Force, Army, Marines unite for joint air traffic control training at Robins AFB [Image 1 of 5]

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    Stronger, together: Air Force, Army, Marines unite for joint air traffic control training at Robins AFB

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    78th Air Base Wing

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — A C-17 aircraft flies over the 53rd Combat Airfield Operations Squadron’s Air Traffic Navigation, Integration and Coordination System at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 7, 2026. The Army’s Air Traffic Services Command quality assurance division trained service members to set up, maintain and operate the ATNAVICS. (courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 11:49
    Photo ID: 9616378
    VIRIN: 260409-F-F3494-1002
    Resolution: 2761x1841
    Size: 782.72 KB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    Stronger, together: Air Force, Army, Marines unite for joint air traffic control training at Robins AFB
    Stronger, together: Air Force, Army, Marines unite for joint air traffic control training at Robins AFB
    Stronger, together: Air Force, Army, Marines unite for joint air traffic control training at Robins AFB
    Stronger, together: Air Force, Army, Marines unite for joint air traffic control training at Robins AFB
    Stronger, together: Air Force, Army, Marines unite for joint air traffic control training at Robins AFB

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