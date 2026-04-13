Stronger, together: Air Force, Army, Marines unite for joint air traffic control training at Robins AFB

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ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — A C-17 aircraft flies over the 53rd Combat Airfield Operations Squadron’s Air Traffic Navigation, Integration and Coordination System at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 7, 2026. The Army’s Air Traffic Services Command quality assurance division trained service members to set up, maintain and operate the ATNAVICS. (courtesy photo)