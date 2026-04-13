ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — A C-17 aircraft flies over the 53rd Combat Airfield Operations Squadron’s Air Traffic Navigation, Integration and Coordination System at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 7, 2026. The Army’s Air Traffic Services Command quality assurance division trained service members to set up, maintain and operate the ATNAVICS. (courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 11:49
|Photo ID:
|9616378
|VIRIN:
|260409-F-F3494-1002
|Resolution:
|2761x1841
|Size:
|782.72 KB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Stronger, together: Air Force, Army, Marines unite for joint air traffic control training at Robins AFB
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