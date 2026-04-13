ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — John Kelley, U.S. Army Air Traffic Services Command quality assurance lead, speaks on a radio during precision approach training at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 9, 2026. Kelley and his team came to Robins to train air traffic control service members to set up and operate the Air Traffic Navigation, Integration and Coordination System. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 11:49
|Photo ID:
|9616382
|VIRIN:
|260409-F-VT351-1004
|Resolution:
|6470x4313
|Size:
|2.65 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stronger, together: Air Force, Army, Marines unite for joint air traffic control training at Robins AFB [Image 5 of 5], by Lauren Boggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Stronger, together: Air Force, Army, Marines unite for joint air traffic control training at Robins AFB
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