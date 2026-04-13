Stronger, together: Air Force, Army, Marines unite for joint air traffic control training at Robins AFB

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ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — John Kelley, U.S. Army Air Traffic Services Command quality assurance lead, speaks on a radio during precision approach training at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 9, 2026. Kelley and his team came to Robins to train air traffic control service members to set up and operate the Air Traffic Navigation, Integration and Coordination System. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)