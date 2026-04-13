Stronger, together: Air Force, Army, Marines unite for joint air traffic control training at Robins AFB

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ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Muhammad Garba, 53rd Combat Airfield Operations Squadron radar airfield weather systems, looks out for an aircraft during Air Traffic Navigation, Integration and Coordination System training at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 9, 2026. The Army’s Air Traffic Services Command trained Airmen, soldiers and Marines on precision approaches while utilizing ATNAVICS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)