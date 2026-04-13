ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Muhammad Garba, 53rd Combat Airfield Operations Squadron radar airfield weather systems, looks out for an aircraft during Air Traffic Navigation, Integration and Coordination System training at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 9, 2026. The Army’s Air Traffic Services Command trained Airmen, soldiers and Marines on precision approaches while utilizing ATNAVICS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 11:49
|Photo ID:
|9616380
|VIRIN:
|260409-F-VT351-1002
|Resolution:
|5274x3516
|Size:
|2.19 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stronger, together: Air Force, Army, Marines unite for joint air traffic control training at Robins AFB [Image 5 of 5], by Lauren Boggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Stronger, together: Air Force, Army, Marines unite for joint air traffic control training at Robins AFB
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