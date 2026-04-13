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    Stronger, together: Air Force, Army, Marines unite for joint air traffic control training at Robins AFB [Image 2 of 5]

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    Stronger, together: Air Force, Army, Marines unite for joint air traffic control training at Robins AFB

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Lauren Boggs 

    78th Air Base Wing

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Muhammad Garba, 53rd Combat Airfield Operations Squadron radar airfield weather systems, looks out for an aircraft during Air Traffic Navigation, Integration and Coordination System training at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 9, 2026. The Army’s Air Traffic Services Command trained Airmen, soldiers and Marines on precision approaches while utilizing ATNAVICS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lauren Boggs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 11:49
    Photo ID: 9616380
    VIRIN: 260409-F-VT351-1002
    Resolution: 5274x3516
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Stronger, together: Air Force, Army, Marines unite for joint air traffic control training at Robins AFB [Image 5 of 5], by Lauren Boggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Stronger, together: Air Force, Army, Marines unite for joint air traffic control training at Robins AFB
    Stronger, together: Air Force, Army, Marines unite for joint air traffic control training at Robins AFB
    Stronger, together: Air Force, Army, Marines unite for joint air traffic control training at Robins AFB
    Stronger, together: Air Force, Army, Marines unite for joint air traffic control training at Robins AFB
    Stronger, together: Air Force, Army, Marines unite for joint air traffic control training at Robins AFB

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