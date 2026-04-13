ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Marines and soldiers perform maintenance on the Air Traffic Navigation, Integration and Coordination System at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 9, 2026. The U.S. Army Air Traffic Services Command taught maintenance and operations for the ATNAVICS during the two-week course. (courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2026 11:49
|Photo ID:
|9616385
|VIRIN:
|260415-F-F3494-1001
|Resolution:
|1433x955
|Size:
|520.23 KB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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Stronger, together: Air Force, Army, Marines unite for joint air traffic control training at Robins AFB
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