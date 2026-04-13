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    Stronger, together: Air Force, Army, Marines unite for joint air traffic control training at Robins AFB [Image 5 of 5]

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    Stronger, together: Air Force, Army, Marines unite for joint air traffic control training at Robins AFB

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Lauren Boggs 

    78th Air Base Wing

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Marines and soldiers perform maintenance on the Air Traffic Navigation, Integration and Coordination System at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, April 9, 2026. The U.S. Army Air Traffic Services Command taught maintenance and operations for the ATNAVICS during the two-week course. (courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.15.2026 11:49
    Photo ID: 9616385
    VIRIN: 260415-F-F3494-1001
    Resolution: 1433x955
    Size: 520.23 KB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Stronger, together: Air Force, Army, Marines unite for joint air traffic control training at Robins AFB [Image 5 of 5], by Lauren Boggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Stronger, together: Air Force, Army, Marines unite for joint air traffic control training at Robins AFB
    Stronger, together: Air Force, Army, Marines unite for joint air traffic control training at Robins AFB
    Stronger, together: Air Force, Army, Marines unite for joint air traffic control training at Robins AFB
    Stronger, together: Air Force, Army, Marines unite for joint air traffic control training at Robins AFB
    Stronger, together: Air Force, Army, Marines unite for joint air traffic control training at Robins AFB

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